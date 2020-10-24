wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Reveals New Le Dinner Debonair T-Shirt

October 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Chris Jericho MJF AEW Dynamite

– You watched the musical number. Now, you can own the t-shirt. AEW’s Chris Jericho has revealed the new t-shirt design for the highly talked about Le Dinner Debonair segment from this week’s episode of Dynamite. The shirt is now available at ShopAEW.com. You can check out the new shirt design below.

Chris Jericho, MJF

