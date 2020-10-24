wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Reveals New Le Dinner Debonair T-Shirt
October 24, 2020 | Posted by
– You watched the musical number. Now, you can own the t-shirt. AEW’s Chris Jericho has revealed the new t-shirt design for the highly talked about Le Dinner Debonair segment from this week’s episode of Dynamite. The shirt is now available at ShopAEW.com. You can check out the new shirt design below.
Be a part of the most talked about segment in @AEW history! Available at https://t.co/QjAkpl2Vwa & @PWTees NOW! #LeDinnerDebonair @The_MJF #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/5n2b7CY9ts
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 24, 2020
