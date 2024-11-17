– During a recent edition of Talk Is Jericho, AEW star and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho revealed the origin of Mitch the Potted Plant from the Ambrose Asylum segments when Jericho was feuding with Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose) in WWE. According to Jericho, the potted plant prop was something they stole from the Tampa Bay Lightning’s arena.

Chris Jericho stated about the potted plant named Mitch (via Fightful), “The reason that started is because we were in Tampa and I was having Mox on the Highlight Reel. Mox was like, ‘I think I should bring you a gift or something. Maybe like a flower or a plant?’ We went to the offices of the Tampa Bay Lightning arena and there was like a potted plant. We look both ways and just take it. ‘We’ll bring it back after.’”