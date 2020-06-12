wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Reveals Original Names Considered For Inner Circle
On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho revealed some of the names originally considered for the Inner Circle, including MJF, Pentagon & Fenix, and Anthony Ogogo. Highlights are below.
On one of his first choices being MJF: “So it was kind of right from the start, I kind of had an eye on you [Sammy Guevara] but the first choice, I can’t even remember who the first choice of the different guys were, but I know at one point I was like, I’d like to have MJF, and they said he’s gonna do his own thing, well, then I think Sammy is the same idea. I wanted a young, kind of upcoming, charismatic guy.”
On Pentagon & Fenix being considered: “Then I wanted a tag team. And one of the ideas that was suggested was Pentagon & Fenix, and I said, it’s too gimmicky, I don’t want gimmicks. And then right after that, it was, what about LAX, at the time, Santina & Ortiz.”
On Anthony Ogogo being considered: “One of the ideas was that they wanted a guy called Anthony Ogogo, who I think is signed with us now, I think he’s a boxer from the UK, obviously he’s stuck in the UK right now, but they were saying what do you think of this Anthony Ogogo guy? I said, ‘Well, he’s never wrestled,’ I said, ‘How tall is he?’ They said he was like 5’11” or whatever, I said, ‘No, I need a big guy,’ and I got the guy. And I approached Tony Khan, and the thing about Tony, is he is beyond a fan, he’s very smart, as well as know, he’s very almost bullish, he knows what he wants, and he also knows his guys. I said what do you think of, at the time, Swagger. He was like, ‘I always loved Jack Swagger, I always thought he was great.’ I said, ‘I think I can get him, he’s the guy.”
If using any of the above quotes, please credit Talk Is Jericho with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Reveals His Reaction Vince McMahon’s Emotional Moment on The Last Ride, Who Might Induct Him for the Hall of Fame
- Randy Orton Discusses What He Considers To be The Greatest Wrestling Matches Ever, What Caused His Attitude Issues During His Mid-20s
- Erick Rowan Says People In WWE Were Surprised When He Was Able to Cut Promos on Smackdown, Why It Was Cut Short
- Jim Cornette on Why Steve Austin Refused to Work With Jeff Jarrett, What Jarrett Demanded To Lose to Chyna On PPV