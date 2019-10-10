Chris Jericho Reveals Stable Name on AEW Dynamite, Takes Shot at ‘We The People’ Gimmick

– Chris Jericho revealed the name of his new stable on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite and in the process, took a shot at Jake Hager’s former WWE gimmick. Jericho came out with Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz for an in-ring segment on tonight’s show and revealed the group is known as the “Inner Circle.”

While he was talking about each member of the stable, the crowd chanted “We The People!” loudly over Hager — which, of course, was the old gimmick of his Jack Swagger character. Jericho quieted the crowd for a moment and said, “We the people sucks and it’s dead and buried. It was a stupid idea from bad creative and all of that is gone.”

Jericho then said that the Inner Circle will be taking over AEW and slammed Cody and Dustin Rhodes. He then closed by saying that “I am going to beat the ever-living s**t out of you” if you step up to him.