Chris Jericho Reveals Triple Whammy Cruise for February 2021

– Chris Jericho has announced the return of his wrestling-themed cruise event, the Chris Jericho Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea. The next Jericho Cruise, Triple Whammy, is scheduled for February 1-5, 2021 and will be going from Miami to Bahama Island. You can read the official description of Triple Whammy Cruise below:

HERE’S WHAT TO EXPECT Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Triple Whammy is setting sail for the third round of the most exciting vacation experience to ever hit the high seas! Join the Friends of Jericho community as we take over an entire ship and sail from Miami to Grand Bahama Island February 1-5, 2021 on Norwegian Pearl. The history-making event includes wild wrestling matches, rockin’ musical performances, activities with onboard talent, live podcast recordings, paranormal activities, comedy shows, and so much more. Get pumped for your best vacation ever with your cruise captain Chris Jericho and a ship full of like-minded friends and fans! Grab your crew, your sunglasses, and your favorite wrestling shirt and prepare for non-stop action and fun during this unique four-day event. From the wrestling ring on the Pool Deck to never-before-seen activities, live band performances, and a few thousand ragin’ fans living it up together on the open seas – the world has never seen anything else like Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Triple Whammy!

Additionally, Jericho announced the first wave of talent who will be on hand for the cruise, including his band Fozzy, which will be performing live. AEW Wrestling will be back on hand for the cruise, and there will be live wrestling matches. Also confirmed for the cruise are WWE Hall of Famers Bully Ray, Ted DiBiase, and Hacksaw Jim Duggan.

Former WWE Superstar Candice Michelle, Stryper, and Brad Williams will also be at the cruise. More details are available at the official website linked above.