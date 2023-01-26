Chris Jericho Reveals When He’ll Consider Retiring

Chris Jericho’s in-ring career is going strong, and the AEW star recently discussed what his criteria for considering retirement is. Jericho appeared on WTF with Marc Maron and was asked about the point at which he’ll consider hanging it up.

“People say, ‘Well, how much longer are you going to do this?'” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “I could end tomorrow. I could end five years from now, or who cares? Sting is 63 and still doing great stuff. So who knows, man? To me, as long as you can still compete at a high level — like I have a high standard for myself. If I went out there and two, three, four times in a row I felt like, ‘Oof, I’m starting to f**king phone this in,’ I would quit.”

Jericho is set to team with Sammy Guevara against Ricky Starks and Action Andretti on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.