Chris Jericho Running “Saturday Night Special” Stream This Weekend

– Chris Jericho will be holding a special “Saturday Night Special” stream this weekend featuring a Q&A and more. The former AEW World Champion posted to his Twitter account revealing that he’ll host a stream at 9 PM ET on Facebook in which he’ll answer questions, do a live “Judas” sing-a-long and more.

Jericho is offering the stream as people find themselves stuck inside and isolated in order to make sure they’re social distancing for everyone’s sake. The stream will take place here.