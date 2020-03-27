wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Running “Saturday Night Special” Stream This Weekend
– Chris Jericho will be holding a special “Saturday Night Special” stream this weekend featuring a Q&A and more. The former AEW World Champion posted to his Twitter account revealing that he’ll host a stream at 9 PM ET on Facebook in which he’ll answer questions, do a live “Judas” sing-a-long and more.
Jericho is offering the stream as people find themselves stuck inside and isolated in order to make sure they’re social distancing for everyone’s sake. The stream will take place here.
Hey guys if you’re bored & shut in at home, grab a beverage & come join me for the first ever Chris Jericho’s #SaturdayNightSpecial, TOMORROW night on @facebookapp Live at 9p EST!! I’m gonna take your questions, tell some stories & lead a LIVE #JUDAS singalong! See u then! pic.twitter.com/7WFYEseM32
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 27, 2020
