Chris Jericho Says ‘No One Is Safe’ Tonight on Dynamite, Updated Lineup

– It looks like Le Champion has some things he needs to get off his chest tonight. Chris Jericho shared a tweet earlier today, noting that he’s got some “things to say about a lot of things & a lot of people” on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. You can check out that tweet below.

Tonight’s Dynamite is being held at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Dustin Rhodes & The Young Bucks vs. Santana & Ortiz & Sammy Guevara

* Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela

* Rey Fenix vs. Trent of Best Friends

* Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida