wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Says ‘No One Is Safe’ Tonight on Dynamite, Updated Lineup

December 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Chris Jericho AEW Full Gear

– It looks like Le Champion has some things he needs to get off his chest tonight. Chris Jericho shared a tweet earlier today, noting that he’s got some “things to say about a lot of things & a lot of people” on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. You can check out that tweet below.

Chris Jericho wrote, “I’ve got a LOT of things to say about a LOT of things & a LOT of people! Tune into #AEWDynamite tonight…nobody is safe. @ Champaign, Illinois”

Tonight’s Dynamite is being held at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Dustin Rhodes & The Young Bucks vs. Santana & Ortiz & Sammy Guevara
* Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela
* Rey Fenix vs. Trent of Best Friends
* Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading