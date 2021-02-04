wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Said He Felt Insulted By Lack of Time For His Match With Lance Storm At ECW One Night Stand

February 4, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chris Jericho

A fan recently commented to Chris Jericho about watching his match with Lance Storm from ECW One Night Stand in 2005. Jericho said he was insulted by the length of the match, which Storm chimed in to clarify was only seven minutes.

Jericho wrote: “I’ve never seen that match. I was insulted at the time they gave us and I’ve never recovered.

article topics :

Chris Jericho, Lance Storm, Joseph Lee

