Chris Jericho Reacts To Lio Rush Controversy, Says He Never Made Anyone Carry His Bags But ‘Disrespecting Vets is Taboo’ in Wrestling Business

The Lio Rush controversy seems to have blown up on social media. It’s been reported that Rush is not liked backstage not only due to his attitude, but because he allegedly refuses to do menial tasks usually reserved for the junior members of the roster. These tasks included supplying water to the veterans, carrying bags or carrying coolers and drinks into the hotels where the wrestlers are staying to set up a common area. Rush blew off the jobs, as well as advice from others that it was seen as disrespectful to not do them.

Mark Henry recently said that he was one of the wrestlers that tried to help Rush, but that Rush lied to him about there not being an issue. This led to a fan saying that Rush shouldn’t have to carry anyone’s bags, which led to Chris Jericho stating that the stars don’t force anyone to do anything, that the young stars do it as a show of respect.

He wrote: “Key statement there is ‘if I was a big Star in the WWE.’ You’re not, so u don’t know the respect and dedication you need to make it in WWE. I never once ‘made’ a young guy carry my bags. But I was shown respect every day. To disrespect the vets in any way is taboo in our biz.”

I’m sorry, but if I was a big star in WWE, I would never make the young guys carry my bags. It’s an exercise in humiliation designed by bitter midcarders who need to constantly be told how great they are because they have little accomplishment to do it for them. — Isaac Sandhu (@isaac_sandhu) May 3, 2019