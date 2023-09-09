Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara Set For AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara will compete against each other at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. Friday night’s episode of Rampage saw the two friends, who have had increased tension over the last few weeks since the breakup of the Jericho Appreciation Society, agree to a match on the September 20th special episode of Dynamite.

Also set for the show, which airs from Arthur Ashe Stadium on TBS, are MJF defending the AEW World Championship against the winner of the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tourrnament and Saraya defending the AEW Women’s World Championship.