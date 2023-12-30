Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara Mend Fences On AEW Rampage

Le Sex Gods are back together, with Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara settling their differences on AEW Rampage. Friday’s show saw Jericho appear in the ring for a promo, during which he called Guevara down to the ring following Guevara’s return on this week’s Dynamite. Jericho asked Guevara why he turned on him back at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam and Guevara said it was hard being in Jericho’s shadow and had begun to blame him for his own issues, though he’s since realized that he was holding himself back.

Guevara then apologized, and Jericho accepted the apology before noting that he wanted to apologize as well. Jericho said he still had a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Champions and needed a partner, which led to the two reuniting officially.

No word on when the Tag Team Championship match will take place. Jericho and Guevara will team with Sting and Darby Allin against the Don Callis Family at AEW Worlds End.