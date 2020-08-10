Chris Jericho Calls Sammy Guevara’s Chairshot to Matt Hardy a ‘Happy Accident’

Chris Jericho says that he thinks Matt Hardy is doing okay after the Sammy Guevara chairshot incident, and explained why he thinks it’ll work out for the best. As previously reported, Guevara is said to have gotten heat in AEW for busting Hardy open with the chair on this past week’s AEW Dynamite when he couldn’t find the regular chair that was supposed to be used and threw a much heavier chair into Hardy’s face instead. Jericho discussed the incident on the latest Saturday Night Special, which you can see below.

“Is Matt Hardy okay after the chairshot? I think so, he got some pretty crazy stitches from the chairshot from Sammy,” Jericho said. “So thankfully Matt is okay.”

He continued, “We call that a happy incident in the business, like when the time I accidentally punched Shawn Michaels’ wife Rebecca in the face, and I really connected with her. And it’s a terrible, terrible feeling when you hurt somebody by mistake. But when we found out she was okay and she wasn’t going to have any issues, it became like I said, a happy accident to where you suddenly have this feud that’s taken to a completely different level. That was what it’s like with Sammy and Matt. Thankfully, Matt’s okay. But now blood has been shed and I’m sure Matt does more than want to get his revenge. I think it’s going to add a lot of different layers to that angle.”

