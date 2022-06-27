wrestling / News

Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minori Suzuki Win Trios Match At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door (Clips)

June 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Chris Jericho Minoru Suzuki Image Credit: AEW

The Jericho Appreciation Society will have the advantage at Blood & Guts after they picked up a win to open AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara teamed with Minoru Suzuki to defeat Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino in the first match of tonight’s show, with Jericho pinning Umino after a Judas Effect. You can see some clips of the match below.

With the win, the JAS will have the advantage against Jon Moxley, Yuta, Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, and the mystery opponent on Wednesday’s show. Our ongoing live coverage of Forbidden Door is here.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Jeremy Thomas

