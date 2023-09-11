wrestling / News
Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara Segment Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara will speak ahead of their upcoming match on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Monday that the two, who are set to compete against each other at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, will speak on Wednesday’s show.
You can see the updated lineup below for Wednesday’s episode, which airs live on TBS:
* Grand Slam Women’s Title Eliminator Match: Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida
* Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Roderick Strong vs. Samoa Joe
* AEW International Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Big Bill
* Brian Cage vs. Hangman Page
* Don Callis reveals his next masterpiece
* We’ll hear from Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara
This Wednesday, Sept 13
Cincinnati @HeritageBankCtr #AEWDynamite
8pmET/7pmCT on @TBSNetwork
We'll hear from #LeSexGods @IAmJericho & @sammyguevara, before they going 1-on-1 for the 1st Time at#AEWGrandSlamDynamite
Wed, Sept 20
Arthur Ashe Stadium
🎟️: https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/qcX3rF54ff
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 11, 2023
