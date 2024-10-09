– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW star Chris Jericho discussed his current AEW contract being due to expire at the end of next year. Jericho previously signed a three-year contract with AEW in October 2022. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Chris Jericho on being about to sign his biggest contract ever: “I’m about ready to go into my biggest contract year ever. That’s one of the things I laugh about when people are like, ‘Jericho just has to be on TV.’ I don’t have to do anything. My boss puts me on TV because he pays me money to be there. To know that much money is at stake 25 years after the Attitude Era, it blows my mind.”

On this being a great time for the wrestling business: “This is a great time for the business and fans to be in it. Live sports is the last bastion of advertising. With all the streaming, nobody is watching commercials anymore. The only commercials are NFL, NHL, NBA, AEW, WWE, live sports.”

On fans who claim Warner Bros. Discovery is overpaying for AEW: “That’s why it’s worth that much money. For people going, ‘Oh, they’re overpaying.’ It’s what they have left to make money. When WWE goes to Netflix, suddenly that changes the game as well. It’s an interesting time for the television business, the wrestling business, and live sports and advertising.”

The leader of the Learning Tree, Chris Jericho, challenges Mark Briscoe for the ROH World Championship this weekend at AEW WrestleDream 2024. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 12 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.