Chris Jericho Says AEW Doesn’t Need CM Punk

In an interview with Collider, Chris Jericho said that AEW doesn’t need CM Punk and they would be better suited getting younger talent, although even in that department they’re already stacked. Here are highlights:

On the AEW doing TV from smaller venues: “A war, just by proxy, it is what it is. I think what we’re doing is being smart just by the fact that we understand our place. We know that we’re not going to sell 15,000 tickets for every show. Because right now there’s a huge buzz, it’s very new and the shows have been very sporadic. We’ve had three shows so far and the next one is not until August 31. So in the meantime and between-time, one of my favorite sayings from the 80s wrestling leagues, I think that one we start going weekly that we’re going to do smaller venues. We’re not going to into LA and do the Staples Center. I think we’ll go into LA and do the Olympic Auditorium if it was still here or the Paladium down in Hollywood or some 3,000 to 5,000 seat venue, pack it out, sell it out, make it look good, because if you start trying to go head to head with them in those venues, it’s not going to look great on TV. So I think that’s one thing that I think we understand that we’re gonna grow accordingly. We don’t have our heads up our asses saying, ‘We sold out three shows in five minutes, like oh my gosh..’ That’s right now. I think in three years, in five years, the end game is to not worry about what WWE is doing or what New Japan is doing or what anybody else is doing. Let’s worry about AEW.”

On CM Punk: “I haven’t been asked about CM Punk [by the Executive Vice Presidents]. Do we need him? No. Would it be a huge pop to get him? Yes. I don’t know, man. I don’t know what his attitude or mindset is, but I think our roster is jam packed right now. We’re not looking to headhunt WWE. We never were. That’s one of the things that’s funny about the guys getting the double salaries and all that stuff. We don’t want to be WCW in 98 or IMPACT/TNA in 2011 where you’re just bringing in old WWE guys. We don’t want that. We have enough guys that no one’s ever seen before. And that’s what we want to do. We have a lot of young guys like Jungle Boy, MJF, both of those guys are 23 years old. That appeals to a different demographic. My daughters are 12, they don’t like wrestling but they like Jungle Boy. They love Riverdale, they love Luke Perry, they like Jack Perry. They like the fact that there’s a young guy, good looking guy, but they like the fact that they’re almost in the same age group. Or at least they can have a crush on a 23-year-old kid. WWE doesn’t have 23-year-old kids. They put them in NXT and five years later, when they’re 27/28, they come up. We wanted to focus on the younger demographic which I think is missing. The teenage heartthrobs that they used to have in every wrestling territory up until the last ten years in WWE.”

On which women’s wrestler he’d sign, contracts aside: “Tessa Blanchard. She’s from Impact and not known in the WWE world but she’s a killer. She’s amazing. From WWE, you can’t go wrong with Charlotte. I think Becky Lynch is great too. But if you’re talking about someone we might be able to get, Tessa is someone we might be able to do.”

