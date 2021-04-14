Chris Jericho Says AEW Drove NXT ‘Screaming and Yelling’ From Wednesdays

In an interview with Forbes, Chris Jericho spoke about AEW winning the Wednesday Night War, noting that they drove NXT ‘screaming and yelling’ to Tuesdays. Here are highlights:

On watching this year’s Wrestlemania: “I enjoyed seeing them in the stadium, working in front of all those people, that was really cool. Wrestling is always such a spectacle, and it was a lot of fun, man. It was very, very cool. I loved Bad Bunny’s entrance, I thought that was a blast. I thought Bad Bunny’s entrance was awesome, I love that pomp and circumstance of WrestleMania that they do. The main event three-way was fun, there’s so much stuff that happened in that timeframe. Just the pomp and circumstance of WrestleMania—after seeing it in a high school gym, or whatever the hell it looked like—that’s kind of what I was waiting for.”

On how AEW is celebrating the win over NXT: “Really nothing. We’ve never really worried about what NXT was doing. I know WWE NXT was watching our stuff during their show, but this was not a war that we were ever asking for, we were kind of thrust into it by proxy. The reason why we won it and won it so handily, is we never worried about what anybody else was doing, we just worried about our own show. I think the best thing about being unopposed is there’s been a lot of shows that we’ve done with some great segments and some great moments that might have been missed because people were switching back and forth.”

On AEW competing with WWE: “Of course we’re competitive. Yes, we wanted to beat NXT. Yes, we wanted to drive them screaming and yelling away from Wednesdays and we did that.”