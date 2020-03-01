wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Says AEW Revolution Was His Best Entrance Ever
Chris Jericho’s entrance at AEW Revolution was something special, and Jericho took to Twitter to praise it. The now-former AEW World Champion posted to comment on the choir, led by Meredith Bell, that sang “Judas” for Jericho’s walk down to the ring as you can see below.
Bell also posted to comment on how she got involved, noting that Jericho reached out to her after she posted an a capella cover of the song in January:
Chris Jericho's entrance was #WrestleMania worthy. 🔥🔥🔥 #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/Jw32GlQmiY
— ChanMan 🕗 (@ChandranTheMan) March 1, 2020
Thanks to @meredithbellpb and the #InnerCircleChoir for providing the best ring entrance I’ve ever had in almost 30 years in the business. GREAT WORK!! https://t.co/bflv6mdy3j
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 1, 2020
.@IamJericho with @meredithbellpb and the #InnerCircleChoir … what an amazing performance tonight at #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/QdEXYTsF3L
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 1, 2020
guys… when i posted the original acapella cover of "judas"… i was honestly bored LOL. it was a saturday, i was killing time between getting ready to see my friends play in atlantic city…
i never, EVER, thought it would come to this.
— meredith bell. 🛎 (@meredithbellpb) March 1, 2020
jericho messaged me personally two days after i posted the vid, and asked me to come up with a choir of talented individuals to do this performance with me. thankfully, i have friends in the local philly theatre scene that i was able to call on. they KILLED IT.
— meredith bell. 🛎 (@meredithbellpb) March 1, 2020
