Chris Jericho Says AEW Revolution Was His Best Entrance Ever

Chris Jericho’s entrance at AEW Revolution was something special, and Jericho took to Twitter to praise it. The now-former AEW World Champion posted to comment on the choir, led by Meredith Bell, that sang “Judas” for Jericho’s walk down to the ring as you can see below.

Bell also posted to comment on how she got involved, noting that Jericho reached out to her after she posted an a capella cover of the song in January:

Thanks to @meredithbellpb and the #InnerCircleChoir for providing the best ring entrance I’ve ever had in almost 30 years in the business. GREAT WORK!! https://t.co/bflv6mdy3j — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 1, 2020

guys… when i posted the original acapella cover of "judas"… i was honestly bored LOL. it was a saturday, i was killing time between getting ready to see my friends play in atlantic city… i never, EVER, thought it would come to this. — meredith bell. 🛎 (@meredithbellpb) March 1, 2020