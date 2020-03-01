wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Says AEW Revolution Was His Best Entrance Ever

March 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho AEW Revolution

Chris Jericho’s entrance at AEW Revolution was something special, and Jericho took to Twitter to praise it. The now-former AEW World Champion posted to comment on the choir, led by Meredith Bell, that sang “Judas” for Jericho’s walk down to the ring as you can see below.

Bell also posted to comment on how she got involved, noting that Jericho reached out to her after she posted an a capella cover of the song in January:

