Chris Jericho Says All In At Wembley Stadium Will Be A ‘Cultural Event’

In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Chris Jericho hyped up AEW’s upcoming All In event at Wembley Stadium in London and said that it will be a ‘cultural event.’ He compared it to a Metallica concert or a Super Bowl.

He said: “From a business standpoint, it was a great move and big time move for Tony Khan to book Wembley. There have been a couple of times over the years; first time in Toronto, ‘Should have booked a stadium.’ First time in Los Angeles, ‘Should have booked a stadium.’ This time, our first time in the UK, ‘Should’ve booked a stadium,’ we do, and of course, people are like, ‘You’re crazy. It’s too big.’ We could have done the O2, which is a great arena, we could have done Craven Cottage, which is the venue Tony owns, I believe, with Fulham. Going to Wembley is like, ‘Hold my beer, check this shit out.’ It’s going to be massive and has the potential to sell even more than what the pundits are expecting because I think it’s going to be a cultural event. The fact is, when something becomes cool, that’s when more people want to go. Not to mention the fact that we have a huge television presence and a huge fanbase in the UK. I’m not guaranteeing it or predicting it, but it wouldn’t surprise me if we ended up with 60,000 to 70,000 people in that joint.”