Chris Jericho Says Being Swung on Top Of Blood and Guts Cage Was ‘Terrifying’

This past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured the Blood and Guts match, with Chris Jericho and Claudio Castagnoli on opposing teams. At one point, both Claudio and Jericho were on top of the cage and Claudio began to swing Jericho. According to “The Wizard”, the spot was terrifying. He wrote on Instagram:

“Insane doesn’t even come close to summing this up….. by far One of the most TERRIFYING moments of my entire career!! Even though the result wasn’t what I was hoping for, #BloodAndGuts was a WAR for the ages and completely crazy! More importantly it resulted in #AEWDynamite being the NUMBER ONE show on cable tv last night! Thanks to everybody who watched 12 gladiators kick the crap out of each other for an hour… @allelitewrestling @claudiocsro #JerichoAppreciationSociety”