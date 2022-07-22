Chris Jericho Says He Broke His Nose During AEW Dynamite Match

Chris Jericho has confirmed an injury suffered during his Barbed Wire Everywhere match with Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite. As noted last night, Jericho defeated Eddie Kingston in the match but was thrown by his opponent into a barbed-wire spider-web bed after the match and was stretchered out. Jericho took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that he suffered a broken nose during the match, writing:

“Just left the doctor’s office. It’s official….that SAVAGE @MadKing1981 broke my nose last night. #barbwireeverywhere @AEW”