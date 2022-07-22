wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Says He Broke His Nose During AEW Dynamite Match
July 21, 2022 | Posted by
Chris Jericho has confirmed an injury suffered during his Barbed Wire Everywhere match with Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite. As noted last night, Jericho defeated Eddie Kingston in the match but was thrown by his opponent into a barbed-wire spider-web bed after the match and was stretchered out. Jericho took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that he suffered a broken nose during the match, writing:
“Just left the doctor’s office. It’s official….that SAVAGE @MadKing1981 broke my nose last night. #barbwireeverywhere @AEW”
Just left the doctors office. It’s official….that SAVAGE @MadKing1981 broke my nose last night. #barbwireeverywhere @AEW pic.twitter.com/1TVUxjUVZx
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 21, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Road Dogg Criticizes AEW Barbed Wire Everywhere Match For Cage Flub
- SDCC: Mattel Unveils New WWE Elite Figures, WCW Nitro Display & More
- Ric Flair Says Charlotte Flair Might Want to Go After Jeff Jarrett Now for Insulting Andrade El Idolo
- Jake Roberts on Mr. Perfect and Vince McMahon Having a ‘Shoot’ Fight in a Hotel Room Before a WWE TV Taping