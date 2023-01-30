Chris Jericho Says Character Is The Most Important Thing In Wrestling

In an interview with Marc Maron’s WTF podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Chris Jericho said that character is the most important thing in wrestling, and a wrestler’s ability to connect with an audience. However, he noted that “wrestling is all things to all people” and there wasn’t a single right answer.

He said: “Wrestling is all character. The moves are important, and the matches are exciting, but you have to connect with the audience. It’s just like comedy, or acting, or anything. You have to connect with the audience. If you can do that to a high level, the audience will pay to see you, and they’ll be interested in what you’re doing. That’s the number one thing of wrestling — it’s storytelling. There’s gonna be some crazy matches, [where] the athleticism is through the roof, but the stories behind them are the most important thing.“