Chris Jericho Says He Doesn’t Care About ‘Please Retire’ Chants

– During a recent interview with The Daily Star, AEW star and For The World Champion Chris Jericho explained why he doesn’t worry about “Please Retire” chants in AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chris Jericho on why he doesn’t care about the chants: “I just don’t care Adam. I really don’t because things go in phases, like three years ago those same people that are chanting please retire, were saying Jericho’s the greatest of his generation … So I’m always here, it’s not like I force myself onto the shows because my ego is so big I can’t handle not being on it. It’s like I work for my boss who puts me on TV because it draws ratings.”

On his segments gaining viewership: “I’d say 80% of the time my segment goes up, it’s one of the biggest gainers on the show. So there’s a lot of people that just refuse to believe anything else because you p**s off a few critics, and then those critics have their fans and then suddenly there’s a narrative that’s told.”

The Learning Tree leader will defend his For The World Championship this weekend at AEW All In: London 2024 against Hook. If hook loses, he can never challenge for the FTW Title as long as Chris Jericho is champion. AEW All In: London 2024 is scheduled for Sunday, August 25 at London’s Wembley Stadium. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.