Chris Jericho Says Ending Of Match With Orange Cassidy Went As Planned

August 14, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy

On this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy pinned Chris Jericho in the main event with his mousetrap finish. At least it was an attempt at that, as it didn’t quite turn out the way it normally does. Someone on Twitter mocked Jericho for the alleged misfire, claiming it was his fault.

Jericho wrote: “Went exactly as planned baby.

Chris Jericho, Joseph Lee

