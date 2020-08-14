wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Says Ending Of Match With Orange Cassidy Went As Planned
August 14, 2020 | Posted by
On this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy pinned Chris Jericho in the main event with his mousetrap finish. At least it was an attempt at that, as it didn’t quite turn out the way it normally does. Someone on Twitter mocked Jericho for the alleged misfire, claiming it was his fault.
Jericho wrote: “Went exactly as planned baby.”
Went exactly as planned baby…. 😎👍 https://t.co/2LRw4zLnSO
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 14, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Velveteen Dream’s Second Accuser Makes Statement Following Dream’s Return to NXT
- Ryback Reacts to Marty Jannetty’s Claims of Killing a Man For Trying to Rape Him
- AJ Styles on How Vince McMahon Was Initially Unimpressed With His Work, How He Proved Himself
- Bret Hart Says That Triple H and Shawn Michaels Used To Bully The Rock Backstage