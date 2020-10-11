Chris Jericho Says He Could Get Jim Cornette A Consultant Job In AEW, Deletes Tweet, Cornette Responds

In a post on Twitter that he has since deleted, Chris Jericho spoke out against Jim Cornette for burying his work in AEW. Cornette has been a very vocal opponent of the company, usually giving it very negative reviews on his podcast. Jericho noted that he could probably get Cornette a consultant job in AEW if he would chill out. He later deleted the tweet, but the internet is forever, so someone grabbed a screenshot and sent it to Cornette.

Jericho originally wrote: “Heard Jim Cornette is still burying me for my work in AEW. All good because my stuff has been amazing and a huge money maker for my company. But the best part is, if he would just shut the fuck up & pull his head out of his ass, we would probably offer him a consultant job.”

After getting sent the screenshot, Cornette replied: “Since @IAmJericho deleted this tweet, you gotta read it here. Chris, I’ll tell ya same thing I told Tony a year & a half ago–I’m the only one who’ll tell you the truth cause I don’t WANT a job. After I’ve actually SEEN your show, there hasn’t been enough money printed to hire me.”

A fan later asked Jericho about the ordeal, and he said: “I wish nothing but the best for Jim. But I’m too busy creating magic and entertaining the world to worry about what a grumpy old man thinks. He’s entitled to his opinion and I’m entitled to mine. And that is this…[email protected] rules!!”

