Chris Jericho Says He Forgives Tommy Dreamer For Dark Side of the Ring Comments
As we reported yesterday, Tommy Dreamer issued a statement on his comments from last week’s Dark Side of the Ring. He defended Ric Flair from allegations that he cornered flight attendant Heidi Doyle and forced her to touch his genitals. The way he defended it as a joke upset a lot of people and got him suspended from Impact Wrestling. He apologized yesterday and said he doesn’t condone sexual misconduct of any kind.
Dreamer posted the statement on his Twitter and Instagram. Chris Jericho responded in the comments of the latter, simply writing that Dreamer was “forgiven.”
This illustrates the problem, does it not? It's really not up to Chris Jericho to forgive Tommy Dreamer. pic.twitter.com/KTUAf9Ewef
— Jake Barnett (@barnettjake) September 19, 2021
