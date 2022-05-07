wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Says He Got A Restraining Order Against Eddie Kingston
During last night’s episode of AEW Rampage, Eddie Kingston called into the show while Chris Jericho was on commentary, and threatened him for throwing a fireball into Kingston’s eye last week. He specifically said he was going after Jericho because the fireball incident made Kingston’s wife cry.
In a post on Twitter, Jericho revealed that he got a restraining order against the Mad King.
He wrote: “No surprise…because you sir ARE a goon. I’ve also filed a restraining order. Stay home Kingston. And say hi to your wife for me…..”
No surprise…because you sir ARE a goon. I’ve also filed a restraining order. Stay home Kingston. And say hi to your wife for me….. https://t.co/ItLG8VJv7N
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 7, 2022
