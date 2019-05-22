Chris Jericho Says He Has No Backstage Power In AEW, Discusses Plan for His Entrance At Double Or Nothing

In the latest episode of Talk is Jericho, Chris Jericho hyped up AEW’s first PPV Double or Nothing this Saturday and revealed that unlike Cody, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, he has no backstage power in the company. Here are highlights:

On if he has any creative input: “I am not part of the office. I am not one of the executive vice presidents or whatever the terms are. You know, Cody’s in there and Kenny and Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, and of course Tony Khan kind of heading everything up but I know they have a lot of conversations, a lot of booking meetings, a lot of plans. I’m not privy to those conversations. You know, I get people calling me every day. Probably some of you even listening. From announcers to referees to wrestlers to people that wanna write the shows, ‘How can I get involved? How can I get involved?’ and I don’t know! I’m just a singer in a rock and roll band. I have nothing to do with that behind-the-scenes type hierarchy. But these guys are now dealing with all this kind of stuff. Cody calls me constantly about ‘let’s try this for an entrance’ and ‘let’s do this for a ring song’ and ‘let’s try this and try that.’ He’s probably getting 1,500 calls and texts and emails a day asking about all sorts of things he hadn’t even thought about and we haven’t even started on live TV yet. But that’s okay.”

On why he wanted to fight Kenny Omega at Double or Nothing: “Double or Nothing is everything because you never get a second chance to make a first impression. That’s why when we started talking about the main event and what match would I have I had only one choice: Kenny Omega. And there was some people that were saying, ‘Should you do that? Maybe you guys should wait and build it? Such a big match.’ You can’t be pompous and arrogant enough to assume that there’s gonna be another match. That there’s gonna be another show. We have to throw the very best show at the people that we can because we got a lot of people that are gonna be watching, a lot of people looking for an alternative to the WWE. We’re not competition, we’re alternative. We give you an option. And that’s okay to have some options.”

On his entrance at Double or Nothing: “The idea that Cody came up with for my entrance is amazing. You know, I’ve never had a um…shall we say, event entrance. What I’m saying by that, like at Wrestlemania, I was usually always the heel. I remember Edge, when I wrestled Edge at Wrestlemania, he had like a big spaceship that came down, or Shawn Michaels had a big gun shooting confetti into the crowd or he had ziplines, or Rusev had a tank and John Cena had a long line of a thousand John Cenas. I just never had anything like that before. I was a heel or just maybe not the focal point or whatever. I always had great entrances with great lights and all that sort of stuff, I’m not saying they half-assed it, obviously my pyro was double everybody else’s, but as far as actually having something you’ve never seen before, we now have that for this entrance for Saturday. And I think you guys are gonna dig it. I think it’s a very very cool idea that Cody had.”

