Chris Jericho Says He Knows ‘Nothing’ About CM Punk Coming to AEW

– Inside The Ropes’ Kenny McIntosh spoke to AEW star Chris Jericho, who was promoting his new book The Complete List of Jericho. During the interview, Jericho was asked about the rumors on CM Punk potentially joining AEW and what it could mean for AEW’s buzz and momentum. Additionally, Jericho claimed that he knows nothing about CM Punk signing with AEW. Below are some highlights

Chris Jericho on if he wants to se Punk in AEW: “Well, I mean, the short answer is, ‘Of course.’ I mean, he’s one of the few guys out there that has has this mythology surrounding him because he hasn’t wrestled so long. … Take Punk out of the equation. Sting is with us now. Edge is back in WWE. Christian is with us. But you take, other than that, guys who haven’t wrestled for a long time, he’s probably at the top of the list, unless you’re going to throw Steve Austin in there and you know Steve’s not going to come back.”

Jericho on the buzz Punk would create: “So, it would create a huge buzz that would add to the already huge buzz that we have, and I think just the fact that 12,000 tickets sold at the United Center without one name even being announced, or one match even being announced, shows just how much anticipation there is for all of these things. So, yeah, we’ll see what happens.”

On not knowing anything about Punk in AEW: “And I honestly, really don’t know. It’s something that I know nothing about. Obviously, it’s intriguing and I’ll be watching along with everybody else to see what happens. But we’ve got great momentum without Punk and we’ll have great momentum continuing without him, and great momentum with him if he shows up. So either way, I think we’ve built ourselves up into a great position right now.”