Chris Jericho Says He Spoke With WWE A Few Days Before AEW Rally

In the latest episode of Talk is Jericho (via PWInsider), Chris Jericho said that he was negotiating with WWE “days before” the AEW Double or Nothing rally in Jacksonville, but an offer was never made. He added that he knows why the offer never came, but he would not go into the reason. This goes along with a previous interview in which he said that Vince McMahon knew he was signing with AEW.

Jericho also confirmed that his AEW deal is three years, which means he will be with the promotion through 2022. He added that he plans to continue working with New Japan Pro Wrestling and they are working on the details now.

The episode is Jericho’s perspective on why he left WWE to focus on Fozzy, the story and impact of his match with Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12, his appearances for WWE, talks with Vince McMAhon over his NJPW matches, pitching an Intercontinental inter-promotional match with Seth Rollins that didn’t happen, his Rock N’Wrestling Rager cruise, his friendship with The Young Bucks, initial talks with Tony Kahn, appearing at All In and more.