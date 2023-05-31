Chris Jericho Says He Wants To Book A Fozzy Show On The Weekend of AEW All In

In an interview with Sporf, Chris Jericho said that he’s hoping to book a Fozzy concert for the weekend of AEW All In, which will be AEW’s London debut. The AEW event happens on August 27 at Wembley Stadium. Here are highlights:

On announcing a Fozzy show for that weekend: “I think that we are going to announce a huge show for Fozzy in London that same weekend for Wembley. I just really feel that I wanna tie both events together. The biggest show in Fozzy history. The biggest show in AEW history. It just seems apropos. London’s the place for it.”

On why England is so special to him: “England is such a great country for wrestling and it’s really like a second home for Fozzy. It’s the first country where we were ever really big and our last tour of the UK in November was the biggest we’ve ever done. I think Wembley is going to be monumental because it’s our first time with AEW and any time we go over with Fozzy, to see the band continue to grow, it’s just amazing to me. I can’t state how awesome the whole UK is. Scotland is so insane for us. Wales, Northern Ireland, I love everything about the UK. So any time I can go over there with Fozzy or AEW or back when I was with WWE, I just know it’s going to be a blast and a lot of fun and the shows are always memorable in different ways.”