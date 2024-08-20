Chris Jericho Says He Was Paid $450,000 Per Year In His First WWE Contract

Speaking on a recent episode of Talk is Jericho (per Fightful), Chris Jericho talked about his first WWE contract.

The current AEW star revealed that his first WWE contract was guaranteed at $450,000. He made his debut in an infamous segment with The Rock during Monday Night Raw.

“Walking into that dressing room, I had a fairly good guarantee: I got paid $450 grand a year guaranteed to come in, which was a lot less than WCW was offering me, but I didn’t care about the money. I just cared about the opportunity. It was a lot more than a lot of people were making in WWE so at the time, guaranteed contracts were just starting to become a thing, which is so laughable when you think about it now. I have kind of a target on my back of this ‘hot young upstart coming in, he’s interrupting The Rock, he’s got this big push, this big contract.’ There was kind of a lot of odds stacked against me when I first walked into the dressing room.”