Chris Jericho Says He Was Wearing Leather Pants In Hot Tub On Dynamite

April 4, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho revealed that he was wearing leather pants when he sat in his hot tub to address Matt Hardy on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

He wrote: “They were Leather pants I’ll have u know. And what else is #LeChampion supposed to wear in a hot tub, ya moron???

