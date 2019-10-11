Chris Jericho Says Jericho Cruise Could Host an AEW Dynamite, Talks Returning to TNT

– Chris Jericho spoke with Fansided for a new interview discussing AEW Dynamite and more. Highlights are below:

On using his band’s song “Judas” as his AEW theme: ‘Judas’ is a song I started using at the Tokyo Dome because we’d been trying to go over to Japan, and for some reason we just couldn’t build a good enough market. I said well f–k it, we got 50,000 people in Tokyo Dome, I’ll play ‘Judas’ so they’ll have to hear it! I’ll just walk really slow to the ring, at least we get one spin. And you know it has a really great vibe to it, it’s very heavy. It’s very dark and deep. It’s the perfect ring music for me.”

On if he’d want to work with former WWE composer Jim Johnston: “I don’t think there’s any need to switch it up for that. Jim Johnston, I will say though is a genius for really figuring out the vibe and the attitude of the character to give them music that really fit. They don’t have that now. The music now is very generic, just play heavy music here. Here’s a Japanese guy, just play Japanese stringed stuff. Jim would really talk to you and see what kind of person you were. Then would really bring something out in the song that fit perfectly. So, if Jim is out there looking for a job, hopefully he gets hired because dude, he’s one of the best!”

On if he’ll bring back the Lion Tamer full time: “Yeah, I mean people ask that all the time but I only use when it’s relevant, because you can’t use that hold and have people escape from it. That’s why I had to stop using it. You can’t give it to The Big Show, it doesn’t work that way, he’s too big. So, I bust it out when it works and it’s appropriate … Yeah, you’ll probably see it at some point!”

On if the Jericho Cruises will continue with AEW’s schedule being what it is: “Yeah, January 20th is sold out already so we’re gonna talk soon about Jericho Cruise No. 3. So, it’s exciting! You remember WCW had Road Wild and Bash at the Beach, where you’re taking wrestling out of the arena. If you saw the event we did last year on a cruise ship, it looked so beautiful. The middle of the night in the middle of the ocean, the stars shining down, the lights. I’d like that to be an annual thing, and as I’m with AEW, there’s no reason to take a day out of a wrestling company. So, if we can make it the annual rock and wrestling rager at sea edition of [AEW] Dynamite, that’s great! Just adds another element to our very cool show.”

On coming back to TNT: “I mean people point that out to me more than I realize! Somebody said to me, ‘Oh, Chris Jericho is home! You’re home!’ Where in Washington? ‘No, you’re on TNT!’ I didn’t even really realize at first how WCW used to be on TNT. So, it’s great to be full circle and you know Tony Schiavone announcing. But I don’t look at it like, ‘Oh, the good old days are back!’ It’s like this is where we’re at. Tony Schiavone is badass, he should be announcing. TNT has been a great partner for us. So to me, it’s been the perfect mix for AEW! That’s been more important than the nostalgia factor. One of the reasons why I started working Japan and ended up in AEW is I love doing what I feel is right. Following the character path that I instinctually know is the right way to go, and don’t have to really get anything approved. Not that I’m doing anything vulgar or illicit or hurting anybody but I don’t think anybody can play the character of Chris Jericho better than I can. So why do I need somebody to write a script of what I’m supposed to say? Not that they ever did. Just that concept of having to get stuff approved … If I know it’s going to work, then let me be the artist. Let me be the pro and do my job. The same way that when Clint Eastwood hires actors they do two or three takes and move on. How’d he work so fast? With pros. ‘That’s why I hire them, I trust their instincts!’ That’s the way we’re running our shows and I think the guys who get it will really blossom because of it. The guys that don’t, we’ll help them. Some guys do need help. Some guys don’t. The guys that don’t, let them run as far as they can.”