Chris Jericho Says John Wick Stunt Coordinator Helped With Stadium Stampede

During last night’s AEW Double or Nothing PPV, The Inner Circle defeated the Pinnacle in Stadium Stampede and as a result, got to remain together as a faction. During the post-show media scrum (via Fightful), Chris Jericho revealed that one of the stunt coordinators from the John Wick movies helped them put together the match.

He said: “I think because it was such a success — I think it’s like any big movie that makes money that’s a success and then you figure out a way to do it again ‘How’re you going to do another one?’ is the same question that they asked us after the first Elimination Chamber. There’s been 30 of them. So, we were able to, like I said, change the tone. We brought in one of the stunt coordinators who works on the John Wick movies to help us with some of the fight scenes to make them a little bit more like an action movie. Because we think like wrestlers, and he thinks like a cinematic fight scene guy, so putting it together was tremendous. Then the craziest part was actually propelling down that scoreboard. Which was pretty scary, but once we took that little leap off the edge, it was super exhilarating and you’d be hard-pressed to find any other 5 guys in wrestling to do that.“