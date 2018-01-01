Chris Jericho Says His Match With Kenny Omega is Like Mayweather vs. McGregor

– During an interview with the NJPW Youtube page, Chris Jericho spoke about his upcoming match with Kenny Omega, comparing it to Mayweather vs. McGregor…

“This match was very important to me and very interesting because it’s a match that nobody thought could happen. It’s a lot like Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor in you take two huge stars from two separate places and put them in a match that nobody thought could happen. So, to me, it’s exciting for me after 27 years of being in the wrestling business, it’s exciting for the fans both in New Japan and worldwide, and I think it gives Kenny a whole new aspect of his career.”