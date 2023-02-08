Chris Jericho Says Michael Oku Will Be Booked For AEW Debut In UK

In the latest episode of Talk is Jericho (via Wrestling Inc), Chris Jericho told Michael Oku that he would get booked for AEW’s upcoming debut in the UK. He noted that Oku would be booked for either AEW Dark or Dark: Elevation.

He said: “You’ll be on the [UK] show for sure. I’ll guarantee you that. I’ll guarantee it. No problem at all. That’s easy. That’s easy to do. Done. Done deal.”

A date has yet to be announced for the company’s debut in the country.