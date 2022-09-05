Chris Jericho Says MJF Will Be One Of AEW’s Top Babyfaces Soon

Chris Jericho loved MJF’s return at AEW All Out, and he predicts that MJF will be a top babyface very soon in the company. Jericho spoke at the post-show media scrum and was asked about MJF’s return on the show. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On MJF’s return: “I loved it. I knew he was here but I was not expecting what I saw. I worked with MJF for a year and I know how creative he is and how good he is so it doesn’t surprise me. What surprised me the most was that we got ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ by The Rolling Stones. I’m like okay, that’s some money for sure. I know that we asked for Van Halen at one point and they wanted a million or some ridiculous thing and AC/DC wouldn’t even call us back. So the Stones are much cooler and cheaper apparently. It doesn’t surprise me at all, even though I was pleasantly surprised at how we did it.”

On his conversation with MJF before he returned: “I’m a big fan of MJF, I really am. I said to him ‘when you come back, you’re going to be a babyface.’ He’s like, ‘I don’t want to be a babyface, I don’t want to be a babyface.’ I was like, ‘It’s going to happen.’ He’s like, ‘I don’t know what to do,’ and I said ‘I’m sure The Rock said the same thing or Steve Austin said the same thing. You can do a babyface comeback. I’ll teach you, it’s easy.’ It’s easier to make people hate you than it is to make them like you, but once they start hating you, that’s when they really start liking you. He’s almost at that — that’s my prediction. I think he’ll be one of the top babyfaces, whether he wants to be or not, very very soon. A game changer, that’s my opinion.”