Chris Jericho Says That AEW Blood & Guts Was His Hardest Bump

Chris Jericho weighed in on his big bump at AEW Blood & Guts and why it was his toughest bump of his career in a new video. Jericho did a Saturday Night Special following last night’s AEW Dynamite and answered a question about the bump, which saw him fall off the top of the cage at the hands of MJF back at the May 5th event. While the spot got criticism online because the plywood and cardboard boxes he fell on was shown on camera, Jericho sayd that it was difficult and revealed that the elbow injury he suffered was legit and not a work.

You can check out some highlights from the discussion below per Fightful:

On the bump: “I’m not even going to address the criticism for it, was taking the bump off the top of the cage at Blood & Guts. It was terrifying because I’ve never done anything like that before. It was not a crash pad that I fell on, there were cardboard boxes that were basically set up across the board. You fall on them, and I guess the cardboard sort of softens the blow. The piece of plywood over the top that was not even as thick as this book, and I was scared. I really was, because I didn’t know what to expect. You know what I mean? What’s this going to be like? When I hit, it was hard. I mean I really did — the elbow injury is legit, just so you guys know it’s not a “work.” It came from that because I hit the side of the stage, and then my head missed the back by just a little bit. If you see it, there’s a bunch of spotlights and stuff.”

On people criticizing the spot: “People that bagged on it can really f**k their a** because it was dangerous. It was scary. I was saying prayers before. I was a little bit worried because you never know. It was a legit fifteen drop. Nestea plunge. You can’t see behind you and you hope for the best. It was something that I thought about all day. No one had to convince me to do it because I knew it was right for the story, but like I said, people that didn’t respect that bump really aren’t fans. People in the business that were kind of bagging on it should know better because it’s not something you would really want anybody to do because it’s dangerous and it can affect you for your life if it goes wrong.

“So people laugh at that sort of stuff but there’s no reason to because this is the real deal and it can happen at any time. Best of luck to anybody in our business, and anybody that bags on somebody who’s taking a chance and putting their bodies on the line can really fuck off. Especially people in the business. I could say some names. There’s a couple of chicks in WWE who said some stuff and they should probably not have said that. They probably weren’t trained any better, and in 6 months they’ll probably be asking us for a job anyways and I’ll remember that, so we’ll leave it at that.”