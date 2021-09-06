Chris Jericho Says The Game Changed After AEW All Out

AEW All Out was a big night for AEW, featuring the in-ring return of CM Punk as well as the AEW debuts of Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole and Ruby Soho. In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho, who defeated MJF on the same show, made a bold statement following the show.

He said: “Tonight the game changed….. @aew”

AEW All Out also featured Kenny Omega defeating Impact Wrestling Champion Christian Cage in the main event to retain the AEW World Championship, Chris Jericho defeating MJF, and the AEW debut of another former WWE star, Ruby Soho. Many are already calling the show one of the greatest in the history of professional wrestling. Check out our complete AEW All Out results for the rest of the results. This sets up a highly anticipated episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday and raises the question of how WWE will respond on WWE television (Smackdown and WWE RAW) after countering CM Punk debuting on AEW Rampage with Brock Lesnar returning at Summerslam. Cole said after All Out that he himself was surprised when he realized his WWE contract was expiring as soon as it did, paving the way for a new deal with AEW.

