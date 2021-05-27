wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Says The Rock Was One Of the Best Ever In The Ring

May 27, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Rock Chris Jericho Dwayne Johnson

In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho praised The Rock and called him one of the best ever to step into the ring after watching him on Youtube.

He wrote: “Going down the @YouTube rabbit hole tonight and one thing is clear….he may be the biggest box office draw in Hollywood today, but my goodness, let’s not ever forget how GREAT @TheRock was in the ring. One of the best ever.

There has been a debate among wrestling fans as of late on who the best wrestler right now is, with names like Randy Orton, Kenny Omega and Roman Reigns coming up in the discussion.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chris Jericho, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading