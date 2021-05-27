wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Says The Rock Was One Of the Best Ever In The Ring
In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho praised The Rock and called him one of the best ever to step into the ring after watching him on Youtube.
He wrote: “Going down the @YouTube rabbit hole tonight and one thing is clear….he may be the biggest box office draw in Hollywood today, but my goodness, let’s not ever forget how GREAT @TheRock was in the ring. One of the best ever.”
There has been a debate among wrestling fans as of late on who the best wrestler right now is, with names like Randy Orton, Kenny Omega and Roman Reigns coming up in the discussion.
