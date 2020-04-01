wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Says Undertaker Can Use His Catchphrases, The Dead Man Responds
March 31, 2020 | Posted by
Chris Jericho isn’t worried about The Undertaker cribbing one of his famous sayings for a Raw promo. Jericho posted to Twitter after Taker refereed to Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson as “two assclowns” during his promo on last night’s episode hyping his match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania, responding to a fan who joked about a “BIG lawsuit coming” from Jericho.
The AEW star noted that “He’s The Undertaker…he can [use] as many of my catch phrases as he wants!” That brought a mea culpa from the Phenom, as you can see below:
My bad @IAmJericho ….I knew I had heard that somewhere before….
— Undertaker (@undertaker) March 31, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Wade Barrett On Why He Left WWE, Feeling Like He Needed to Go and Being Depressed After He Left
- Madman Fulton Says He Can Do Things In Impact He Couldn’t In NXT
- FOX Announces Huge Deal With WWE: Wrestlemania Through FOX Apps, WWE Backstage Returning, FOX Sports Air Classic WWE Programming
- Jim Cornette Blasts Matt Hardy – Chris Jericho AEW Segment, Says They Buried Schiavone & Jericho Shouldn’t Have Put Up With It, Calls Tony Khan A ‘Mark’