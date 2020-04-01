Chris Jericho Says Undertaker Can Use His Catchphrases, The Dead Man Responds

Chris Jericho isn’t worried about The Undertaker cribbing one of his famous sayings for a Raw promo. Jericho posted to Twitter after Taker refereed to Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson as “two assclowns” during his promo on last night’s episode hyping his match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania, responding to a fan who joked about a “BIG lawsuit coming” from Jericho.

The AEW star noted that “He’s The Undertaker…he can [use] as many of my catch phrases as he wants!” That brought a mea culpa from the Phenom, as you can see below: