Chris Jericho Says Undertaker Can Use His Catchphrases, The Dead Man Responds

March 31, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho isn’t worried about The Undertaker cribbing one of his famous sayings for a Raw promo. Jericho posted to Twitter after Taker refereed to Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson as “two assclowns” during his promo on last night’s episode hyping his match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania, responding to a fan who joked about a “BIG lawsuit coming” from Jericho.

The AEW star noted that “He’s The Undertaker…he can [use] as many of my catch phrases as he wants!” That brought a mea culpa from the Phenom, as you can see below:

Chris Jericho, The Undertaker, Jeremy Thomas

