Chris Jericho Says WWE Talent Are Looking Forward to Being on His Podcast When They Leave

– Following his podcast with Jon Moxley gaining headlines across the wrestling world, Chris Jericho says more WWE talent want to do the same when they leave. Jericho spoke with ESPN after the podcast episode, in which Moxley discussed his issues with WWE’s creative process, went viral. Some highlights are below:

On WWE talent reaching out to him about the Jon Moxley podcast: “I have heard from a lot of people who are working there saying, ‘I can’t wait to do my version in X amount of months.'”

On Moxley’s criticism of WWE’s creative process: “It’s something that if you work in the WWE system, you know it’s true. It’s part of the genius of Vince McMahon. It’s what he thinks. Sometimes you agree, sometimes you don’t. You heard all about it on Moxley’s podcast. When you work for Vince, you have to do things his way. That’s just the way it goes. I think that it’s very eye-opening for people to hear just exactly how intricate those ideas and thoughts Vince has are. A lot of them are genius, a lot of them are weird, a lot of them are strange. But it’s up to you to do your best and make the best of what you got, as Moxley did.”

On Moxley leaving WWE the right way: “You finish up your work, you finish out, you do what they want to do, you put over who needs to be put over and you move on to the next territory. That’s the best way to do business. You don’t walk out, you don’t ask for your release. You don’t quit. You finish out the job that you were contracted and expected to do as a professional. Once that’s done, then it’s up to you. You go where you want to go and do what you want to do. And that’s exactly what Moxley did, and he seems quite happy right now. So hopefully that’s inspirational to other talent in the business.”

On never putting WWE on blast himself: “I never had to, because I had a great relationship with the WWE, I had a great relationship with Vince. I also had 19 years there, 10 of them as a legit main-event, top-level performer who had the trust of Vince to at least try different things. Now, a lot of my ideas he didn’t use, a lot of my ideas he did use. But at least I knew what the story was and he knew where I was coming from and vice versa. Vince knew about [AEW] the whole time. I didn’t just show up in AEW and say, ‘Here I am, guys.’ It was a conversation that we had, we discussed it and both of us agreed. He was happy for me for taking the contract and I was happy to take it. I wonder, in retrospect, if he realizes just how much of a juggernaut AEW is going to be. And that was sparked by Jericho’s signing. So it’s something that maybe he might think differently about now. But at the time, he was very happy for me and very agreeable to me going and taking this chance.”

On the possibility of CM Punk joining AEW: “If he wants to come back to wrestling, it would have to be for the right reasons — both on his end and on AEW’s end. CM Punk is a unique individual. Could we use him? Of course we can. Could WWE use him? Of course they could. It all depends on what Punk wants to do and what his attitude is when and if he comes back. Because it’s a new world now. It’s not a negative world, it’s a positive world. Especially in AEW. Like I said, if he wants to come in, he’d probably be welcomed with open arms. But I think he would have to kind of prove himself, as he would want to. Because I know him. He’s a competitor. He’s not gonna come back just for a paycheck or just to be famous. If he comes back, it’s because he wants to be here, he wants to wrestle and he wants to prove something. And if he doesn’t feel that way, he won’t come back. The only person that can answer that question, I believe, is CM Punk himself.”