Chris Jericho Seemingly Comments On MJF-AEW Situation
In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho seemed to address the MJF-AEW situation, although he didn’t name MJF specifically. He referenced wrestlers in AEW who feel they are underpaid, which is the crux of MJF’s issues with the company right now.
Jericho wrote: “For the record @AEW is the best sports entertainment company I’ve ever worked for & @TonyKhan is the best boss I’ve done business with. If certain talents feel they’re under compensated, maybe ur not as good as u think u are. Go elsewhere PLEASE. You’ll be begging to come back!”
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 3, 2022
