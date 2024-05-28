wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Segment Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

May 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite TV Time 5-28-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a new Chris Jericho segment for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced on Tuesday that Jericho will debut a “TV Time” segment on tomorrow’s show, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS, is:

* Forbidden Door Casino Gauntlet: Competitors TBD
* Don Callis to present a contract to join his Family
* Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway to explain their actions
* TV Time with Chris Jericho

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading