Chris Jericho Segment Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new Chris Jericho segment for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced on Tuesday that Jericho will debut a “TV Time” segment on tomorrow’s show, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS, is:

* Forbidden Door Casino Gauntlet: Competitors TBD

* Don Callis to present a contract to join his Family

* Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway to explain their actions

* TV Time with Chris Jericho