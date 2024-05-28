wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Segment Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a new Chris Jericho segment for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced on Tuesday that Jericho will debut a “TV Time” segment on tomorrow’s show, as you can see below.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS, is:
* Forbidden Door Casino Gauntlet: Competitors TBD
* Don Callis to present a contract to join his Family
* Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway to explain their actions
* TV Time with Chris Jericho
#AEWDynamite TOMORROW@thekiaforum | Los Angeles, CA
LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | @TBSNetwork
It’s the debut of TV TIME with FTW Champion @IAmJericho!
Please join 🌳 #TheLearningTree TOMORROW on Dynamite for the debut of this brand-new segment! pic.twitter.com/qvJlLSGunt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 28, 2024
