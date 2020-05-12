wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Set To Appear on Ridiculousness This Week

May 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho will be a guest this week on MTV’s Ridiculousness this week. Jericho announced on Monday that he will appear on Tuesday’s episode of the long-running clip show, which airs at 10 PM ET.

The series is hosted by Rob Dyrdek, Steelo Brim and Chanel West Coast and has been running since 2011.

