wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Set For Charity Appearance

November 30, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Chris Jericho 11-7-19

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Chris Jericho will have a special charity appearance on December 10, the night before that week’s Dynamite. Jericho will host a meet-and-greet in Southlake, Texas from 7 PM to 9 PM. Admission is free although you have to bring an unwrapped toy to benefit Toys for Tots.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chris Jericho, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading