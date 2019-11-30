wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Set For Charity Appearance
All Elite Wrestling has announced that Chris Jericho will have a special charity appearance on December 10, the night before that week’s Dynamite. Jericho will host a meet-and-greet in Southlake, Texas from 7 PM to 9 PM. Admission is free although you have to bring an unwrapped toy to benefit Toys for Tots.
Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex area, the night before #AEWDynamite broadcasts LIVE from the @CulwellCenter
Don’t miss your chance to meet #LeChampion @IAmJericho on 12/10 @soleplier in Southlake, TX from 7pm-9pm
Must bring an unwrapped toy! Help us raise toys for tots! pic.twitter.com/9cQBmHwxtb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 29, 2019
