Chris Jericho Set For Charity Appearance

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Chris Jericho will have a special charity appearance on December 10, the night before that week’s Dynamite. Jericho will host a meet-and-greet in Southlake, Texas from 7 PM to 9 PM. Admission is free although you have to bring an unwrapped toy to benefit Toys for Tots.

