Chris Jericho Set for In-Ring Interview With Jim Ross on This Week’s 100th AEW Dynamite

– AEW has announced that Chris Jericho will be taking part in an in-ring interview with Jim Ross on this week’s 100th episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho will be interviewed ahead of his final fight with MJF. Jericho is putting his in-ring career on the line for the upcoming match with MJF, slated for AEW All Out on Sept. 5.

The 100th edition of AEW Dynamite is set for Wednesday, September 1. It will be broadcast live on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:

* The Good Brothers & The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express & The Lucha Bros.

* Daniel Garcia vs. Darby Allin

* Chris Jericho in-ring interview with Jim Ross