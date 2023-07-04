wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Chris Jericho is set to speak on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Monday evening that Jericho will have a promo segment on Wednesday’s show, as you can see below.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS, is:
* Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Match: Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee vs. Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy
* Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Match: MJF & Adam Cole vs. TBA
* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Ruby Soho vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD
* Wheeler Yuta vs. Kenny Omega
* We’ll hear from Jon Moxley
* We’ll hear from Chris Jericho
We’ll hear from @IamJericho this week on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE from Edmonton, Alberta!
Don’t miss Wednesday Night Dynamite at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @tbsnetwork or join us at @RogersPlace by purchasing tickets at https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY! pic.twitter.com/IoxP2ccaiF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 4, 2023
